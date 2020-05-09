Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.70, but opened at $18.22. Switch shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 2,785,800 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWCH. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,087,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 850,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,458,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 465,576 shares of company stock worth $6,512,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Switch by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,897,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after acquiring an additional 335,503 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Switch by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,508,000 after acquiring an additional 930,388 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Switch by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,303,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,412,000 after acquiring an additional 184,593 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Switch by 12.5% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,557,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,900,000 after acquiring an additional 284,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Switch by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

