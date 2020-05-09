SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 3.20

Media headlines about SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) have been trending very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SZKMY stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.85 and its 200-day moving average is $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.41. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $202.59.

Get SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR alerts:

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.14%. Research analysts anticipate that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.