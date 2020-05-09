Sutter Rock Capital’s (SSSS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Sutter Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $6.20 on Friday. Sutter Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 1,602.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 50,000 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,411,176 shares in the company, valued at $14,563,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 75,000 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $441,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 601,081 shares of company stock worth $3,250,916. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutter Rock Capital by 28.0% during the first quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.