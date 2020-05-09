Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Trading Up 2.4%

Surna Inc (OTCMKTS:SRNA) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 316,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 426,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Surna Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRNA)

Surna Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, and state-and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in the United States and Canada. It offers chillers, fan coils and air handlers, dehumidifiers, and odor control and air sanitation equipment, as well as controllers, such as thermostats; and system design and engineering services.

