SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Q2 Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Q2 in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Q2’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Q2 has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Q2 news, CMO William M. Furrer sold 3,450 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,685 shares of company stock valued at $27,155,920 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

