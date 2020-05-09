SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Zoetis in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZTS. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

ZTS opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.90. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 68.72%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,441.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

