Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) shot up 7% during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.50. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $14.77, 3,355,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,891,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RUN. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,782,627 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $28,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Sunrun by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 206,766 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 98,653 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

