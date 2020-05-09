Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Down 7.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $1.00 to $0.50. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39, approximately 1,080,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,551,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNSS. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 5,938,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

