Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$52.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a C$71.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.15.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF opened at C$48.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.33. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$35.43 and a 12-month high of C$66.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$8.53 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 5.5200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Melissa Jane Kennedy sold 12,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.56, for a total transaction of C$725,874.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$415,804.77. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$66.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at C$337,212. Insiders have sold a total of 147,033 shares of company stock worth $8,486,214 in the last three months.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.