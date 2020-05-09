Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Summit Hotel Properties has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at 1.15-1.27 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.15-1.27 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
INN opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.11.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.
