Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Summit Hotel Properties has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.15-1.27 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.15-1.27 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INN opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INN shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

