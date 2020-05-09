Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.41.

Shares of FIVN opened at $104.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.14. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -614.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $84,719.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,974.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $651,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,784 shares of company stock worth $12,631,238. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

