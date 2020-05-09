Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 634.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.