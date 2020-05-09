Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Store Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Store Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Store Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. Store Capital has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,449,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,819,000 after acquiring an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 30.8% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,733,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,187,000 after acquiring an additional 221,615 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,951,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,590,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,699,000 after acquiring an additional 132,973 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $87,822.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,279.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

