Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 842 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 610,409 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 333,965 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

