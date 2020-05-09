Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 592 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRG. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.