Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 446 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 136.7% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,559.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $43.09 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

