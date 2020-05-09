Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $103.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.46. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

