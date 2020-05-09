Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 129.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,178.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 117,755 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 87,664 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 309,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

