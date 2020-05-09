Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,048 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNR. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 38.88%. The company had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $89,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,280.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Thomas Otto purchased 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,051 shares of company stock worth $83,140 in the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.