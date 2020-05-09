Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Twitter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 112,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Twitter by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $288,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,086. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, China International Capital decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.96.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.78. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

