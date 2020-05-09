Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $160,377,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,274,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,111,000 after buying an additional 658,772 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,937,000. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 665,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,575,000 after buying an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,152,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,373,000 after buying an additional 276,352 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.