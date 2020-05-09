Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 275,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,408 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20,599.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 72,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $589,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.55. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

