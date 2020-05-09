Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 10,826 Shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 224,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 49,221 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 754,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 104,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 216,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 216,425 shares during the period.

NYSE:BCX opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

About BlackRock Resources and Commodities

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

