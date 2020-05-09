Steven W. Tomson Sells 3,698 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $182.79 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $185.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.42 and its 200 day moving average is $153.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

