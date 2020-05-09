Steven G. Richter Acquires 9,483 Shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Director Steven G. Richter bought 9,483 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $49,027.11.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $5.44 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $131.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

