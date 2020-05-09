Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $689.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce sales of $689.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $687.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $692.04 million. Stantec reported sales of $712.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $682.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.87 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Stantec stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.12. Stantec has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 30.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 634.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

