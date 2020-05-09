Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Price Down 6.2% After Earnings Miss

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.71, 1,395,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,900,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $337.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

