SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 12,014 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,014 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.6% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $310.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

