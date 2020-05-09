Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €97.00 by Warburg Research

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €97.00 ($112.79) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €87.86 ($102.16).

ETR SIX2 opened at €61.15 ($71.10) on Thursday. Sixt has a one year low of €33.30 ($38.72) and a one year high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €78.96.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

