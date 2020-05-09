Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Down 7.7% After Earnings Miss

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.50, 835,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 128% from the average session volume of 365,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

The communications equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 9.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWIR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,122.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 943,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,316,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 308,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $317.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

