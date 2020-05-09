Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €44.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €44.00 ($51.16) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.30 ($36.40) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.62 ($47.23).

SHL stock opened at €40.84 ($47.49) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.04. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 52 week high of €45.20 ($52.56).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

