Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

SEE stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry R. Whitaker purchased 2,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $56,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,995.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $60,946,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 517,127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 693,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 411,036 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 573,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 263,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

