Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Sauer Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:SENY)’s stock price dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 23,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 69,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

About Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY)

Sauer Energy, Inc develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sauer Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sauer Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.