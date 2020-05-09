Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 897.6% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 135,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 121,890 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 75,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 220,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RY opened at $61.33 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

