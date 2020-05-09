Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to $25.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.