Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) were up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.27, approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

A number of analysts have commented on ROSYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rostelecom OJSC in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Rostelecom OJSC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Rostelecom OJSC alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rostelecom OJSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rostelecom OJSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.