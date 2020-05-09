Robert C. Rowe Sells 1,000 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Stock

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NWE opened at $58.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.97 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

NWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Sidoti upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,139,000 after purchasing an additional 55,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NorthWestern by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,034,000 after purchasing an additional 138,445 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,685,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,764,000 after purchasing an additional 215,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 3.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NorthWestern by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

