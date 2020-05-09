Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) to announce sales of $77.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.95 million to $79.50 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $64.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $312.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.88 million to $326.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $339.62 million, with estimates ranging from $319.26 million to $377.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $77.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $876,563.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,287.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $353,107.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at $640,351.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $40.84 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

