Research Analysts Set Expectations for OptimizeRx Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of OptimizeRx in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 0.21.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 19.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

