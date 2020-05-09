Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Black Knight Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Black Knight in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BKI. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Black Knight stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,836,470.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,716 shares of company stock worth $22,613,079 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

