Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Avanos Medical Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Avanos Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

