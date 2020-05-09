Red Violet (RDVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 36.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $217.35 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Red Violet has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDVT. BidaskClub upgraded Red Violet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Red Violet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

