Ready Capital (RC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. On average, analysts expect Ready Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

NYSE:RC opened at $6.11 on Friday. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $288.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 103.90%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $193,420.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,665.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Thomas Buttacavoli acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $63,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 108,060 shares in the company, valued at $684,019.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 76,272 shares of company stock valued at $689,160. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.