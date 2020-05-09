Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,978 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AlarmCom were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,775,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AlarmCom by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in AlarmCom in the fourth quarter worth $1,915,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in AlarmCom by 393.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 45,373 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AlarmCom by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

In other news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $3,463,910.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $47,142.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 458,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,027,834.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,327 over the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

