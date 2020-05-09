Raymond James & Associates Purchases 79,995 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,995 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Allegheny Technologies worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.13 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Cowen started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.