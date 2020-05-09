Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,152,809,000 after acquiring an additional 423,417 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,386,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $997,106,000 after acquiring an additional 236,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $890,077,000 after acquiring an additional 517,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,854,000 after acquiring an additional 723,799 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,147,000 after acquiring an additional 124,513 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.88. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

