R Sanders Williams Sells 425 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $234.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.71 and a 200 day moving average of $223.03. The company has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.