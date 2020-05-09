QP Wealth Management LLC Buys 21 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.0% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,180.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,133.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,930.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

