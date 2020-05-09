Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Decreased by Analyst

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Onespan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Wedbush also issued estimates for Onespan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Onespan alerts:

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Onespan had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OSPN opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $767.97 million, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. Onespan has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Onespan during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Onespan by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Onespan by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Onespan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Onespan by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.