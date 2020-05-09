Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Lumentum Holdings Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumentum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.77. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,608 shares of company stock valued at $701,179. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $2,033,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $4,744,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.